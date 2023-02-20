GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) PT Raised to $35.50 at Citigroup

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $35.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.21% from the stock’s current price.

GDS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $20.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. GDS has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $332.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.16 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GDS will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

