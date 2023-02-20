General Electric (LON:GEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.00

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.27), with a volume of 232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.27).

The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.05%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

