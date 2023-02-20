General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $69.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

General Mills Stock Up 2.2 %

GIS stock traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $76.77. 3,978,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,948. General Mills has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Activity

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,025 shares of company stock worth $5,044,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

