Genocea Biosciences (GNCAQ) and Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ – Get Rating) is one of 277 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Genocea Biosciences to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences’ rivals have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million -$33.20 million -0.01 Genocea Biosciences Competitors $764.22 million $141.19 million -2.58

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Genocea Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Genocea Biosciences. Genocea Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Genocea Biosciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Genocea Biosciences Competitors 927 3901 10805 163 2.65

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 72.60%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genocea Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Genocea Biosciences Competitors -4,576.10% -103.62% -37.13%

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform, ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-011, an investigational adoptive T cell therapy and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The company was founded by Robert Paull and Kevin J. Bitterman on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

