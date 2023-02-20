GensoKishi Metaverse 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.19 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 13% against the dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $288.60 million and $1.19 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

