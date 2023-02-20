GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Market Capitalization Tops $291.02 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $291.02 million and $1.38 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

