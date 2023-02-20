Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Gentex Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Gentex by 659.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Gentex by 3,112.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 2,065.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 63.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

