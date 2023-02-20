Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 560 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.80) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.28) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.55) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.50) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. AlphaValue cut shares of Glencore to an add rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 575 ($6.98) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 612.73 ($7.44).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Up 0.5 %

Glencore stock opened at GBX 509.70 ($6.19) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 543.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 514.71. The stock has a market cap of £65.32 billion and a PE ratio of 525.46. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 395.40 ($4.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore Increases Dividend

About Glencore

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

(Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.