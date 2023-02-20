Goldfinch Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $29.54 million and $175,618.64 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002917 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,618,526 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

