Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of GSHD opened at $40.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $92.27. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4,070.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,890 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $746,343.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,108.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,754 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,130. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.