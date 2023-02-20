Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-$6.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $939.00 million-$965.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $951.82 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.90-$1.93 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 3.0 %

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $117.82 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $78.37 and a 52 week high of $121.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.31.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

