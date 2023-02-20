Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $249.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.80 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.90-$6.47 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.82. The company had a trading volume of 453,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,773. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $78.37 and a 1 year high of $121.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.31.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOPE. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after buying an additional 261,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $11,761,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 167.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 80,696 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 79,496 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 51.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 67,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

