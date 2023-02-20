Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GRFS. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Grifols from €16.00 ($17.20) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. AlphaValue upgraded Grifols to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.52.

Grifols Stock Performance

Grifols stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Grifols has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grifols Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Grifols by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 2,512.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

