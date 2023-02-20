Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.50.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.45. 4,645,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.86. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $77.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guardant Health Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after buying an additional 1,783,131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.