Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.50.
Guardant Health Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GH traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.45. 4,645,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.86. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $77.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.