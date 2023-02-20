GXO Logistics’ (GXO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GXO. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.41.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.84. 793,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $84.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

