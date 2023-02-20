H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives $116.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HNNMY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.