Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Sells $483,900.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $483,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,942,852.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 51,163 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts have commented on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

