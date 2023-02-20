Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.55. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $16.38.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

