Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HASI. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.20. 778,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,509. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24.
About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.
