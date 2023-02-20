Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HASI. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.20. 778,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,509. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

