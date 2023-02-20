Harmonic’s (HLIT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $19.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HLIT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.57. 1,096,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,106. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Harmonic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 40,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

