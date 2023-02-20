Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.32 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,790 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $160,242,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Devon Energy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,974 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of DVN stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.33. 25,514,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,737,115. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.