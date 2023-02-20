Harrell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 260 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ALL traded down $2.05 on Monday, hitting $135.05. 1,460,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.03. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is -63.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

