Harrell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 886 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.31. 213,738,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,431,297. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.54.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

