Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 21.6% Higher Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for about $43.37 or 0.00174499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $29.54 million and $6.40 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

