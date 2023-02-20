Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

Haynes International Stock Performance

HAYN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.14. 79,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,458. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $695.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Haynes International had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $143.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,379.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,379.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $895,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $441,242.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,938.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,701. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Haynes International by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Haynes International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Haynes International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Haynes International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

Featured Stories

