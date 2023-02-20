Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.33.
Haynes International Stock Performance
HAYN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.14. 79,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,458. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $695.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Haynes International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,379.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,379.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $895,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $441,242.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,938.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,701. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Haynes International by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Haynes International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Haynes International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Haynes International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.
