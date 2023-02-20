HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 28,754 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,754 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $19.44. 29,997,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,642,816. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

