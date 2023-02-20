HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWD stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.21. 977,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,403. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.