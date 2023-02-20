HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.80. The stock had a trading volume of 362,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,770. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.45.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

