HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $13.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,651,000 after buying an additional 198,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,826,000 after buying an additional 180,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,453,000 after purchasing an additional 183,639 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180,471 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.31. 2,892,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,230. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

