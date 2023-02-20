HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $48.60. 5,191,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.