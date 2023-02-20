HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp
In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance
NYSE:USB traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $48.60. 5,191,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.
U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.