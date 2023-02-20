HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $35.35 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.42% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $35,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHM stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.93. 200,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,294. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.44.

