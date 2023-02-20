HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE LLY traded up $2.33 on Monday, reaching $328.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,695,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,446. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $234.00 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $352.89 and its 200 day moving average is $340.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

