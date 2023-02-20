HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 3,679 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,731 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 20,610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,642 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,984 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,294,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,142,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,834 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Price Performance

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,520,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

