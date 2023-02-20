HC Wainwright Increases Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Price Target to $9.75

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.50 to $9.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.06. 1,052,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,464. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.50 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,458.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,818,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,537,000 after acquiring an additional 208,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after acquiring an additional 37,269 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $25,287,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,885,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 130,399 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

