HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Blueprint Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. 708,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.07.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The business had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $20,991,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth $381,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 47.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 262.9% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 98.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

