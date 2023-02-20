HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $180.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Securities cut Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Seagen from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.76.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,506. Seagen has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.74. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,077.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,515 shares of company stock worth $5,326,631. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.