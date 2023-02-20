HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on GRTX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.
Galera Therapeutics Trading Up 8.2 %
GRTX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,103. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.68. Galera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.
