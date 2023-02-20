Head to Head Comparison: Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) & Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC)

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) and Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Premier and Veritec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Premier alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier 0 3 7 0 2.70 Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Premier presently has a consensus target price of $40.70, indicating a potential upside of 21.78%. Given Premier’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Premier is more favorable than Veritec.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

66.9% of Premier shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Premier shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Veritec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Premier has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritec has a beta of -21.03, meaning that its stock price is 2,203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Premier and Veritec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier $1.43 billion 2.77 $265.87 million $1.47 22.73 Veritec $350,000.00 2.29 -$510,000.00 ($0.03) -0.67

Premier has higher revenue and earnings than Veritec. Veritec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Premier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Premier and Veritec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier 12.85% 11.54% 7.55% Veritec -201.65% N/A -460.19%

Summary

Premier beats Veritec on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities. The Performance Services segment consists of informatics, collaborative, consulting services, direct-to-employer initiative, and insurance management services businesses. The company was founded on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Veritec

(Get Rating)

Veritec, Inc. engages in the development, sales, and licensing of products. It also provides services related to mobile banking solutions. The firm also operates in back-end cardholder transaction processing services for visa-branded card programs on behalf of its sponsoring bank. The company was founded on September 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.