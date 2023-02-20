Head to Head Review: SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) versus Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) and Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SurgePays and Adaptive Medias, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adaptive Medias 0 0 0 0 N/A

SurgePays presently has a consensus target price of $11.88, suggesting a potential upside of 107.97%. Given SurgePays’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Adaptive Medias.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

SurgePays has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Medias has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SurgePays and Adaptive Medias’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -10.58% -492.78% -42.02% Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SurgePays and Adaptive Medias’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $51.06 million 1.55 -$13.53 million ($1.17) -4.88 Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adaptive Medias has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SurgePays.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of SurgePays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SurgePays beats Adaptive Medias on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

About Adaptive Medias

Adaptive Medias, Inc. offers programmatic audience and content monetization. It provides these unique capabilities to monetize content efficiently across multiple marketing channels, including mobile, video and online display advertising. The company was founded by Omar Akram, Sal Aziz, and Qayed Murtaza Shareef on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

