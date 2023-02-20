Head-To-Head Survey: Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) versus UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH – Get Rating) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Capital Financial has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital Financial and UP Fintech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UP Fintech $264.49 million 2.25 $14.69 million ($0.07) -55.28

Profitability

UP Fintech has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Financial.

This table compares Capital Financial and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Financial N/A N/A N/A UP Fintech -3.94% -1.89% -0.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 54.0% of Capital Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Capital Financial and UP Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A UP Fintech 0 0 2 0 3.00

UP Fintech has a consensus price target of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 47.29%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Capital Financial.

Summary

UP Fintech beats Capital Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Financial

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc., a full-service brokerage company, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Integrity Mutual Funds, Inc. and changed its name to Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. in May 2009. Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minot, North Dakota.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

