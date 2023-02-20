Head to Head Survey: CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) versus Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNX Resources and Comstock Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.26 billion 2.12 -$142.08 million ($1.07) -14.68 Comstock Resources $3.63 billion 0.78 $1.14 billion $4.01 3.01

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than CNX Resources. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

93.7% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of CNX Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CNX Resources and Comstock Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 2 3 0 0 1.60 Comstock Resources 2 8 2 0 2.00

CNX Resources presently has a consensus target price of $21.86, suggesting a potential upside of 39.13%. Comstock Resources has a consensus target price of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 25.76%. Given CNX Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources -5.36% 21.25% 6.26% Comstock Resources 31.84% 68.19% 19.41%

Summary

Comstock Resources beats CNX Resources on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments. The Coalbed Methane segment focuses on the production of CBM natural gas from Pocahontas No.3. The Other Gas segment operates shale and shallow oil from Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

