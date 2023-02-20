Head-To-Head Survey: First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) versus First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 28.43% 13.73% 1.02% First Savings Financial Group 12.66% 9.08% 0.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of First Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of First Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Capital pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Savings Financial Group pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

First Capital has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Capital and First Savings Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A First Savings Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Savings Financial Group has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.53%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than First Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Capital and First Savings Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $41.87 million 2.20 $11.90 million $3.54 7.73 First Savings Financial Group $102.83 million 1.30 $15.39 million $2.11 9.17

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital. First Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Savings Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats First Capital on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. It operates through the following segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. The Core Banking segment engages in residential, commercial and consumer loans. The SBA Lending segment focuses on net gains on sales of loans and net interest income as its primary sources of revenue. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans and sells it in the secondary market. The company was founded in May 2008 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, IN.

