Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 80,476 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 357.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,003 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 80,476 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $22,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after buying an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after buying an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after buying an additional 621,807 shares during the period. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $85,117,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.11.

Shares of PXD opened at $208.96 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $200.09 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

