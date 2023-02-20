Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $13.93 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,756 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $13,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,019,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,817,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 177.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.57 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Activision Blizzard

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.07.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.