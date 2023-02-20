Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $17.43 Million Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $17,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFFD. David Kennon Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $2,574,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 751,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,407,000 after acquiring an additional 53,482 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 509,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $4,203,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $21.02 on Monday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68.

