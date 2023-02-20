Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $20.54 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,223 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Masimo were worth $20,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $157,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 399.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 263,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,967,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 17,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $521,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masimo Stock Performance

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.71.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $164.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.07 and its 200-day moving average is $147.97. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.