Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 354,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of EQT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in shares of EQT by 24.4% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,918,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EQT by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,346,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,093,000 after acquiring an additional 231,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $31.25 on Monday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.20.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

