Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 10,166 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.15% of Liberty Broadband worth $16,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 301.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $92.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $149.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

