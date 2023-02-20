Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 3,166 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,709,000 after purchasing an additional 82,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 25.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,230,000 after purchasing an additional 328,235 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.55.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.7 %

ED stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

