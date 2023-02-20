Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $12.49 Million Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 428,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,491,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter worth $7,298,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter worth about $1,915,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,409,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.15.
Signify Health Stock Performance
Signify Health Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signify Health (SGFY)
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
- Michael Burry, David Tepper Find Value in Chinese Tech Companies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.