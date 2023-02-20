Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $12.49 Million Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 428,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,491,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter worth $7,298,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter worth about $1,915,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,409,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

Signify Health Stock Performance

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. Signify Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

